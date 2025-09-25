Smith issues mandate letters to strengthen Alberta's sovereignty

Premier Danielle Smith has issued new mandate letters directing her cabinet to take decisive action to defend Alberta’s interests, increase provincial sovereignty, and push back against federal overreach.Ministers tasked with implementing the plan include Mike Ellis (Public Safety and Emergency Services), Mickey Amery (Justice), Searle Turton (Children and Family Services) and the Ministry of Intergovernmental and International Relations. The government says the priorities will put Albertans first, protect core industries, assert constitutional jurisdiction, and secure a future of growth and opportunity.Smith emphasized that her government will act beyond words. “We have fought federal overreach in the courts and in the legislature, and we will keep doing whatever it takes to defend Alberta’s interests whenever our future is at stake,” she said..Under the new directives, the Ministry of Intergovernmental and International Relations will expand Alberta’s presence internationally with new offices in markets such as Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, maintain strong U.S. representation, and advance federal regulatory reform. The ministry will also review Alberta’s investment strategy and develop an international roadmap to grow trade and investment opportunities.Ellis is tasked with strengthening policing options, supporting municipalities exploring independent police services, expanding sheriffs units to combat fentanyl and secure the southern border, and continuing funding for human trafficking investigations. He will also work with the justice minister to set policing priorities, including defending lawful firearm ownership and self-defence rights..Amery is directed to protect Albertans’ rights and freedoms, introduce free-speech protections for provincially regulated professionals, defend the province against federal legislation he considers unconstitutional — including environmental and censorship laws — and expand judicial capacity and dispute resolution options. He will also provide oversight on medical assistance in dying, restricting the procedure where it is sought solely for mental illness.Turton will focus on protecting indigenous children and youth, modernizing child protection legislation, and strengthening support for victims of domestic violence..“This mandate is about more than policy; it’s about standing up for Alberta’s jobs, jurisdiction and way of life,” Amery said. “I’m proud to champion it.”Smith said the government is focused on action. “By opening new offices overseas, strengthening our U.S. partnerships, and leading the charge on federal reform, we are positioning Alberta for growth. These steps will attract spending, create jobs, and secure Alberta’s place as a global energy and economic powerhouse.”.Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.