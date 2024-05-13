Smith says despite changes to Guilbeault's Impact Assessment Act, it's still unconstitutional

Premier Danielle Smith, alongside Minister of Environment Rebecca Schulz and Minister of Justice Mickey Amery, released a joint statement regarding the federal government's amendments to the Impact Assessment Act. Their review concluded that despite these changes, the act remains unconstitutional."Even with these amendments, the act is still unconstitutional," the statement declared.The core concern lies in Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault's continued authority to intervene in projects falling under provincial jurisdiction. This, they argue, poses a threat to crucial projects such as in-situ oil sands developments, major highways, and power plants within Alberta's borders.According to the Alberta officials, this potential federal interference is unacceptable. They assert that Alberta will not recognize the Impact Assessment Act as valid law concerning intra-provincial projects.The statement also expressed disappointment in the lack of meaningful consultation from the federal government, especially following Alberta's Supreme Court victory on the Act.They criticized the federal government's approach, citing vague letters and blank templates, which they deemed insufficient for collaboration.Furthermore, the officials highlighted the federal government's failure to inform Alberta when tabling the amendments in the House of Commons, exacerbating the sense of disregard for provincial interests.In concluding the statement, Smith and her colleagues emphasized that the consequences of these choices fall squarely on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Guilbeault. They reaffirmed Alberta's readiness to defend its interests, citing past legal victories and expressing confidence in future outcomes.