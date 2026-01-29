BREAKING: Smith says she won't 'demonize' one million Albertans seeking independence

Premier Danielle Smith says she will not “demonize or marginalize” Albertans who support independence, responding to a reporter’s question following remarks from British Columbia Premier David Eby that seeking foreign assistance to break up Canada could amount to treason.Smith was asked to comment after Eby raised concerns at a First Ministers’ meeting on Thursday about Western independence advocates allegedly looking to the United States for support.In her response, Smith said polling suggests as many as 30% of Albertans — roughly one million people — have lost faith in Confederation after what she described as a decade of federal hostility toward the province.“When you look at the polls, they suggest as many as 30% of Albertans have lost hope,” Smith said. “That’s about a million people, and I’m not going to demonize or marginalize a million of my fellow citizens when they’ve got legitimate grievances.”Smith emphasized that her United Conservative government supports a “strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada,” noting that her government passed legislation affirming that position early in her tenure. However, she said frustration with Ottawa’s policies has fueled growing alienation.“For 10 years under Justin Trudeau’s government, our province was relentlessly attacked,” Smith said. “Our economy was attacked, our provincial rights were attacked, and also our personal freedoms and our way of life.”She said the response should not be condemnation, but proof that Canada can function for Alberta.“What we need to do is give Albertans hope,” Smith said. “We need to show them — not just tell them, not just words, but with actions — that Canada can work.”Earlier, Eby was asked by a reporter whether his concerns about Alberta sovereignty movements had been addressed during the meeting.Eby said while internal debates about federalism, provincial powers, or referendums are legitimate, involving foreign governments crosses a line.“This is a country my grandparents fought for,” Eby said, describing Canada as a nation built by indigenous peoples and immigrants alike. “This is a country we have to fight for, and there are lots of people who would like to take it from us.”He said asking a foreign government to help break up Canada is unacceptable.“Those who would solicit a foreign government to try to come in and take over our country or break it up — that’s not part of our vision for Canada,” Eby said. “That’s not Canadian conduct.”Eby said he considers such actions “treasonous activity,” adding that while the term is rarely used, it is appropriate in this context.“I’m not talking about debates that we have inside the country among Canadians,” he said. “I’m talking about crossing the border, soliciting the assistance of a foreign government to break up this country. And I don’t think we should stand for it.”Smith did not address specific allegations of foreign outreach but reiterated that engagement and reform, not condemnation, are needed to address Western alienation.“That’s why we participate in these First Ministers’ conferences,” she said, “so that we can find the things that we agree on and work together for the betterment of the country.”