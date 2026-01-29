The premiers of Canada along with PM Mark Carney after the first minister's meeting in Ottawa
The premiers of Canada along with PM Mark Carney after the first minister's meeting in Ottawa Screenshot:CPAC
News

BREAKING: Smith says she won't 'demonize' one million Albertans seeking independence

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mark Carney
Alberta Danielle Smith
First Ministers
BC NDP Premier David Eby
Western independance
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news