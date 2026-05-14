BREAKING: Stiles says Ford PC's may prorogue legislature

TORONTO — Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Thursday that her party has heard “rumours” the Progressive Conservative government could prorogue the legislature following constituency week, though she acknowledged the speculation has not been confirmed.Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park, Stiles criticized the government over costs tied to the province’s purchase of a private aircraft, alleging taxpayers are being left with expenses the government had previously promised would be covered privately.“They lied to the people of Ontario,” Stiles said, adding that taxpayers could be responsible for roughly $200,000 in costs connected to the aircraft purchase. She argued Premier Doug Ford and cabinet should personally reimburse the province.Stiles also questioned why a down payment related to the purchase allegedly made in January was not reflected in the provincial budget documents. She accused the government of withholding information and avoiding scrutiny in the legislature.During the exchange, reporters asked Stiles about speculation that the government could prorogue parliament. Stiles said the NDP was hearing indications from scheduling changes and conversations with government backbenchers.“We’re hearing that they might be looking at proroguing in the first week back after constituency week,” she said, while cautioning it remained speculation.Stiles said prorogation would amount to an attempt by the government to avoid accountability, arguing the legislature could remain suspended for an extended period before returning.The Progressive Conservative government has not publicly announced any plans to prorogue the legislature.Stiles also criticized Bill 100, which would expand provincial authority over municipal governance, saying the government could appoint “friends” and “insiders” to regional leadership positions with enhanced powers.The NDP leader further opposed allowing retailers to open on Victoria Day, arguing statutory holidays are intended to give workers time with their families.