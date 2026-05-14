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BREAKING: Stiles says Ford PC's may prorogue legislature

Stiles speaking to reporters at Queen's Park
Stiles speaking to reporters at Queen's ParkPhoto credit: Jeremy Borg
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Doug Ford
Marit Stiles
prorogue
NDP leader Marit Stiles
Ontario PC's
Legislature Prorogued
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