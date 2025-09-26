BREAKING: Sundre lockdown ends

.Sundre RCMP have canceled a shelter in place for the town. "There is a report of a male with a firearm wandering around the community. Please stay in your residences and do not open the door for anyone. Please refrain from posting photos of responding officers on social media," RCMP said in a press release.Thirty minutes after the lockdown was issued, RCMP tool a suspect into custody.Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.