Supreme Court dismisses Jordan Peterson’s social media re-education appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed Dr. Jordan Peterson’s appeal against the College of Psychologists of Ontario’s ruling to compel him to undergo mandatory social media re-education. The Supreme Court ruling follows Peterson’s loss in the Ontario Court of Appeal in January 2024. The college said they received complaints about several of the world renown psychologist’s social media posts. Complainants had never been a patient of Peterson, or had ever met him before. Yet, it was enough for the college to demand Peterson undergo extensive mandatory re-education at his own expense under the leadership of someone appointed by the college, in order to retain his license. “The application for leave to appeal from the judgment of the Court of Appeal for Ontario, dated January 16, 2024, is dismissed with costs,” wrote the Supreme Court Thursday morning. .Following his loss in appeals court earlier this year, Peterson took to media to warn Canada is no longer a free country. “But rest assured, sleeping Canuck sheep: your Charter of Rights is a facade,” Peterson posted to social media at the time