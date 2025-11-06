UPDATED: Supreme Court refuses to hear BC ostrich farm appeal — CFIA 'moving forward' with slaughter

The Supreme Court has decided not to hear the appeal filed by Universal Ostrich Farms, quashing the owners' last attempt to save their flock.As a result, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it will not "move forward" with the slaughter."The motion for a stay of execution is dismissed," the court announced Thursday morning. "The application for leave to appeal from the judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal, Number A-205-25, 2025 FCA 147, dated August 21, 2025, is dismissed with costs."."Supreme Court of Canada, they're healthy," an emotional Katie Pasitney said after learning of the decision. "They're everything that we have and everything that we've loved for 35 years. Canadian Food Inspection Agency, please stop. You don't have to kill."The farm's spokesperson and daughter of co-owner Karen Espersen called on people to pray for her family, saying a miracle was their last hope.."This is what pain looks like," Pasitney added, showing her grieving mother. "She's gonna lose everything she's ever loved for 35 years ... That's what pain looks like when the government fails you. Shame on you, Canada. Shame on you, government."She pointed out that the birds are family, not poultry."The Canadian Food Inspection Agency will be moving forward to complete depopulation and disposal measures as authorized by the Health of Animals Act and guided by the stamping out policy for highly pathogenic avian influenza," the agency wrote in a statement."The Federal Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal both determined that the CFIA acted reasonably and in a procedurally fair manner in its decision to apply the stamping-out policy for the ostrich premises."The CFIA said it has "respected all orders and decisions of the courts throughout the legal process" and "expects the ostrich farm owners and supporters to do the same now.".The saga began in December 2024, when an avian flu outbreak was declared at the farm. Co-owner Karen Espersen said she believed the disease was brought to their property by a flock of migrating ducks, who took shelter in the barn.Initially, the farm saw as many as four ostriches dying per day, but eventually the deaths petered out. Pasitney said this was evidence that the birds had acquired herd immunity.Nonetheless, when the CFIA got wind of the outbreak in December, they sent a team out to investigate, and after testing two carcasses, determined that the entire herd had to be culled. This was incomprehensible to the owners and their families, who have developed strong relationships with each individual bird.An intense legal battle played out over the following months, culminating in Thursday's decision.