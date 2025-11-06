News

UPDATED: Supreme Court refuses to hear BC ostrich farm appeal — CFIA 'moving forward' with slaughter

The decision was announced Thursday morning.
Universal Ostrich Farm
Universal Ostrich FarmSource: Facebook / Katie Pasitney
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
British Columbia
Supreme Court
Appeal
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
cull
CFIA
ostrich
slaughter
Katie Pasitney
Universal Ostrich Farms

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news