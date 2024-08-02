Surrey RCMP seize 'several' firearms after video of armed party-goers circulates on social media

Surrey RCMP have seized "several" firearms from a property in the city after a video of armed party-goers circulated on social media. Officers were able to use the footage to track down the location, and launched an investigation into the actions of the people in attendance.No arrests have been made, though investigators are working to identify those involved..In a press release, the agency explained that after being made aware of the video in question on the morning of August 1, the Surrey RCMP South Community Response Unit began looking into the matter. Hours later, they "confirmed the address where the video may have been filmed," and made contact with the property owner. At around 5:30pm, officers seized firearms from the property."We understand this incident was extremely alarming to the community at large," Surrey RCMP Community Services Officer Superintendent Harm Dosange said. "Public safety is our top priority and our officers worked quickly to seize the firearms in question."Anyone with information has been asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. The file number is 2024-112686....more to come.