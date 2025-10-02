UPDATED: Synagogue attack in England leaves two dead, police kill suspect

Two people are dead and three others seriously wounded after a man rammed his car into worshippers outside a Manchester, UK synagogue Thursday before attacking them with a knife on Yom Kippur — the holiest day of the Jewish year.Greater Manchester Police say officers shot and killed the suspect after he stabbed multiple victims at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation. Authorities were initially cautious in confirming his death due to fears he may have had explosives.At a press conference, Sir Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, confirmed: “The driver of the car was seen to attack people with a knife. He was wearing, about his body, a vest which had the appearance of an explosive device. There were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of this attack. "Thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and the worshippers inside, as well as the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access. All those inside were safely contained until police were able to confirm that it was safe to leave the premises.”He then praised the quick action of members of the public who called police, allowing officers to respond “swiftly and bravely to bring this horrendous attack to an end.”.Witnesses reported a vehicle crashing into the synagogue gates shortly after 9:30 a.m. before the attacker jumped out and began stabbing people. A security guard was among those targeted as the assailant tried to force his way inside.Police quickly responded, opening fire on the man. Dramatic video posted online shows armed officers surrounding him as he lay beneath a Star of David painted on the synagogue wall. A bystander can be heard yelling that the attacker had a bomb before a final gunshot was fired.Officers later carried out a controlled explosion on the suspect’s car.The attack comes amid a surge in antisemitic incidents across the UK since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza. More than 1,500 incidents were reported in the first half of 2024 — one of the highest totals ever recorded.“This is every rabbi’s worst nightmare,” said Rabbi Jonathan Romain, noting the assault happened on the most sacred day of the Jewish calendar, when synagogues are at their fullest.The attack triggered “Plato” — Britain’s highest emergency alert, used for marauding terror attacks.Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the killings, calling them “all the more horrific” for taking place on Yom Kippur. He flew back from a summit in Denmark to chair an emergency meeting and announced extra police would be deployed to synagogues nationwide..King Charles III and Queen Camilla also issued a statement saying they were “deeply shocked and saddened.”Manchester was the site of Britain’s deadliest terror attack in recent years — the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 dead. Thursday’s assault has revived fears of escalating violence against Jewish communities across the UK.Greater Manchester Police have not yet released the name of the attacker.