UPDATED: Tamara Lich appeals mischief conviction in Ontario court

Lawyers for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich have filed a notice of appeal in the Ontario Court of Appeal, seeking to overturn her mischief conviction stemming from the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests that took over downtown Ottawa for three weeks.Earlier this year, Lich was sentenced to one year of house arrest for her role in organizing the demonstrations, which drew thousands of truckers and supporters to the capital in opposition to COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.The protest prompted then–Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to enact the Emergencies Act of 1988 for the first time in Canadian history.According to their filing, Lich’s lawyers — Lawrence Greenspon, Eric Granger, and Hannah Drennan — said the appeal rests on two main grounds.First, the defence stated that “while there was substantial evidence that Tamara encouraged the protesters to be peaceful, lawful, and safe, there was no evidence linking her to the misdeeds of others.”Secondly, the appeal argues that the trial judge failed to “give effect” to Lich’s constitutional right to freedom of expression and to recognize that communication which might otherwise constitute mischief is protected under Section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.