UPDATED: Teenage St. Albert girl dies of vicious stab wounds

One of the two teenage girls brutally stabbed in St. Albert has died of her injuries, RCMP announced Sunday. The 17-year victim died of her injuries Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. A 13-year-old girl remains hospitalized.CTV reported the victim's name was Jaeden Chaisson.Chaisson's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the costs of Jaeden's funeral and a memorial."We want to give Jaeden the beautiful and dignitied farewell she deserves," it says, adding "The expenses for the funeral service, burial , and memorial are substantial."We plan to create a memorial page where friends and family can share their memories, stories, and photos of Jaeden," it said, continuing. "She touched so many lives, and we want to celebrate the impact she had on all of us."."On( Thursday, at approximately 10 p.m., St. Albert RCMP was dispatched to a complaint of a male hurting a female at a residence. Upon arrival, two females, aged 13 and 17, were located inside the residence with multiple stab wounds. Investigation revealed that the person believed to be responsible was Kaj Randall. Randall was known to the victim’s," said RCMP in a statement. A warrant of arrest was issued for Randall, and in the early morning hours of Saturday, he was located and arrested in Edmonton by officers of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and transported to the St. Albert Detachment with the assistance of Edmonton Police Service. "The charges against Kaj Randall have been upgraded to First Degree Murder," said RCMPAfter a Judicial Interim Release Hearing, Randall was remanded into custody and will appear in Albert Court of Justice in St. Albert on Monday.Chaisson’s mother said in an email to CTV News that her daughter had just left the family home to move into her sister’s home in St. Albert.