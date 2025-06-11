Israel, US reportedly poised to launch strike on Iran

Tensions appear to be rising in the Middle East between the United States and Iran, with Israel and the Washington reportedly poised to stymie its enemy’s nuclear facilities.Reports indicate the situation surrounding the Washington's attempt to make a nuclear deal with Tehran has deteriorated, with President Trump saying he's "less confident" the two sides will reach consensus.. Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth has confirmed that Iran is actively pursuing the development of a nuclear weapon..When asked on Wednesday whether the US will be able to prevent Iran from enriching its nuclear program, Trump said that while he "did think so," he's recently become "less confident about it.""Something happened to them," he added, citing his "instincts."Trump made it clear that regardless of whether a deal is reached, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."It would be nicer to do it without warfare, without people dying," he continued, "but I don't think I see the same level of enthusiasm to make a deal. I think they're making a mistake, but we'll see; I guess time will tell.".Reports from war monitors on X have claimed that families on US air bases along the Persian Gulf have been evacuated, and that American aircraft have been spotted flying at low altitude in eastern Iraq. Others reported that a squadron of Israeli jets has lifted off from Nevatim Air Base, and that Iran has put its defense systems on high alert and whisked Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to a secret location..United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations sent out a warning to mariners warning them of "increased tensions ... that could lead to an escalation of military activity" in the region.More to come...