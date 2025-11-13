Three 15-year-old boys charged in murder of Calgary teen

Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the August killing of 16-year-old Calgary youth Carter Spivak-Villeneuve. Two of the accused have now been charged with first-degree murder, while a third remains in custody with charges pending.Police were called to the 300 block of Abergale Drive N.E. about 1:20 a.m. on August 1 after reports of a person in medical distress. Officers found Spivak-Villeneuve dead at the scene. An autopsy confirmed the teen’s death was a homicide.Following months of investigation, detectives identified several youth suspects believed to have known Spivak-Villeneuve. Police say the group arranged to meet that night, and the death is believed to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute..On November 4, with the assistance of the RCMP, a 15-year-old male was arrested on the Muskowekwan First Nation in Saskatchewan. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in a Calgary courtroom Friday.A second 15-year-old male was arrested in Calgary on November 12 and charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in court Thursday.A third 15-year-old male was also taken into custody, and police say additional charges are pending.None of the accused can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act..“The ages of those involved in this case are deeply troubling,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.“The loss of Carter is a devastating reminder of how seemingly insignificant conflict between youth can escalate with irreversible consequences. Carter’s death was senseless and the lives of everyone involved have now been forever changed.”Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips app.