Three Calgary police officers charged with sex misconduct offences

Three serving Calgary Police Service (CPS) officers have been charged following two linked investigations into alleged sexual misconduct. The investigations, conducted by CPS under the oversight of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), allege serious breaches of trust and inappropriate sexual contact.Calgary Police Chief Katie McLellan said the service takes such allegations extremely seriously. “This investigation reflects our commitment to thorough and transparent accountability. We understand that serious allegations involving the conduct of serving members, even while off-duty, can significantly affect the public’s trust and confidence in us. That trust is foundational, and we remain steadfast in upholding the highest standards of conduct for our members and earning the confidence of the community we serve,” McLellan said.The probe began in January. Const. Adam McBride, a 14-year member of the force, is charged with four counts of breach of trust under the Criminal Code of Canada. It is alleged he met women while on duty and had, or attempted to have, personal and sexual contact with them on and off duty. McBride was relieved from duty without pay and, as of Nov. 26, is no longer employed by CPS. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7..Const. David Harms, a 17-year member, faces two counts of breach of trust for allegedly being aware of and facilitating McBride’s conduct. Harms has also been relieved from duty without pay and will appear in court on Jan. 7.Const. Tyler Hobberstad, a six-year member, was charged with one count of breach of trust and one count of distribution of an intimate image after direct messages surfaced showing a photo of a partially naked woman shared without consent. Hobberstad was relieved from duty without pay and will appear in court on Jan. 8.Police acknowledge the power imbalance between officers and the public and encourage anyone who has experienced inappropriate personal contact by a police officer to report it to the Professional Standards Section or, starting Dec. 1, 2025, to the new Police Review Commission. Reports can be made by phone at 403-428-5904 or online through the PSS portal.