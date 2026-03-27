UPDATED: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash in Florida

CALGARY — Professional golfer Tiger Woods has been involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, just after 2 p.m. on Friday.According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near 281 Beach Road.Officials say they are still investigating and will provide further details as they become available.Woods’ condition is still unknown.A source at the Martin County Fire Rescue has told local media it was a two-car crash, with one vehicle being a rollover. One person involved is stable, while another has refused to go to the hospital. The golfer was previously involved in a severe car crash in California in 2021, where he suffered multiple fractures and almost lost his right leg. A county sheriff is set to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. ET.