Tories’ non-confidence vote quashed a second week in a row, Trudeau fails to appear

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's motion to vote non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal minority government failed for the second time in as many weeks. Trudeau was not present for the vote, which went in his favour 207 votes to 121.Poilievre put forward a non-confidence motion last week, which was voted against on Wednesday by the Liberals, the NDP, and the Bloc Québécois. The next day he announced another non-confidence vote, which had his name on it but wasy put forward by his fellow Tory MP Luc Berthold.If enough MPs voted in favour of the motion, Trudeau's government would topple and it would force a snap election.In his second motion, Poilievre wrote the Trudeau Liberals "doubled housing costs, taxed food, punished work (and) unleashed crime."Trudeau's is the "most centralizing government in Canadian history," reads the motion. "The House has lost confidence in the government and offers Canadians the option to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime," states the motion, as the Western Standard earlier reported. Poilievre has said he will put forward a third non-confidence motion before Christmas. Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet has given Trudeau an ultimatum — pass two of the Bloc's bills or face a snap election by October 29. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has flip flopped on his support for the prime minister's administration. Singh's NDPs have been propping up the Liberals since its coalition agreement in 2021 — however in a dramatic display on broadcast television, he ripped up the Supply and Confidence Agreement. Yet, Singh voted Tuesday and last Wednesday that he in fact does have confidence in Trudeau and his Liberals."We're going to vote against Conservative cuts and against the Conservative motion," said Singh last week. If Singh holds on to his seat until March 2025, he will be eligible for a substantial pension allocated to MPs who sat for at least six years. Many MPs across all parties, having been elected October 21 2019, are looking to October 2025 to secure their pensions. The Liberals in May launched a motion to delay the election by one week, evidently to make sure MPs get their pensions. Bill C-65, the Electoral Participation Act," has passed its second reading in the House and is in consideration by committee.