Toronto Police arrest alleged U.S consulate shooter

TORONTO — Toronto police have arrested a suspect who had been wanted in connection with the March 2026 shooting at the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto.The Toronto Police Service announced Wednesday that Zara Jabbi, 19, was taken into custody on June 17 and charged with multiple firearms and property offences stemming from the incident.Jabbi is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm at a place, attack on premises of internationally protected persons, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.Police allege the shooting occurred on March 10 at approximately 5:29 a.m. at the United States Consulate, located at 360 University Ave.Investigators allege a stolen white Honda CR-V was travelling westbound on Dundas Street West before turning south onto University Avenue and stopping in front of the consulate.According to police, two suspects — identified as Sheldon Tracey-Stewart and Jabbi — exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the building before returning to the vehicle and fleeing southbound on University Avenue.Responding officers located evidence consistent with a firearm discharge, including shell casings and damage to the building's glass and doors.Police said people were inside the consulate at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.Investigators further allege surveillance footage captured the suspects firing at the building and recording video of the incident on their cellular phones. The Honda CR-V, which police say had been stolen shortly before the shooting, was later recovered abandoned in Scarborough.The investigation was led by the Toronto Police Service's Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force with support from the Counter-Terrorism Security Unit. The RCMP and the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) launched a parallel investigation and treated the shooting as a national security incident.On June 11, Toronto police and the RCMP executed five search warrants across Toronto as part of the investigation. Two suspects were arrested during those operations while Jabbi remained outstanding.Police had previously obtained court authorization to publish Jabbi's photograph to assist investigators in locating him. The service has since requested that members of the public remove and discontinue sharing the image, noting that Jabbi was a youth when the photograph was taken.Jabbi was scheduled to appear remotely at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on June 18.The investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).