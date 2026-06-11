UPDATED: Toronto police officer killed during raid related to March shooting at US Consulate

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer has died after being shot during the execution of a search warrant in the city's northwest end Thursday morning in what officials say may be an investigation linked to the United States.The officer was struck during an exchange of gunfire while members of the Toronto Police Service were carrying out a warrant at a residential building near Tretheway Drive and Black Creek Drive at approximately 5:42 a.m.Toronto police said the slain officer is Const. Marc Pinizzotto, 43, of the Emergency Task Force. He was an 18-year veteran on the force.“The investigation that led to the search warrant where Marc was killed is related to a shooting at the United States consulate,” Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw told The Toronto Sun.The suspect was also critically injured in the shoot-out.Another suspect, identified as 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, Demkiw said: “I would ask anyone that would see him to call 9-1-1 immediately,” he said.“Mark was a valued member of our Emergency Tech Force who died in a high-risk takedown,” Toronto Police Association president Clayton Campbell told the Sun. “He leaves behind a devastated family.”Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the officer’s death is “heartbreaking news for the city.”“I happen to know (Pinizzotto’s) mom very well for 20 years,” Chow said. “Their grief is shared across the city. We are grateful to all who serve and honour their sacrifice.”.Toronto police initially reported that an officer had been seriously wounded. U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra later confirmed the officer had died from his injuries while speaking at an unrelated trade conference."Our thoughts, our prayers are with the family of the police person who was killed," Hoekstra said.The province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The civilian oversight agency examines cases involving police and civilians that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault..Residents of the apartment building described a chaotic scene in the early morning hours.Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Toronto Police Association president Clayton Campbell attended the hospital following the shooting and are expected to provide further details later Thursday.The identity of the fallen officer has not yet been released pending notification of family members.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.