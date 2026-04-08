UPDATED: Tory MP Gladu crosses floor to join Liberals

In a statement released by the Liberals on Wednesday, the longtime Conservative MP said her decision followed a year of economic uncertainty and feedback from constituents calling for “serious leadership” and a plan to strengthen Canada’s economy.

Gladu, who has represented the southwestern Ontario riding for more than a decade, said joining the government would better position her to advocate for local priorities and contribute to national economic goals, including job creation, trade diversification and housing construction.

Her move marks the third recent floor crossing to the Liberals, following similar decisions by Michael Ma and Matt Jeneroux, both of whom left the Conservative caucus earlier in the current Parliament.

The move brings the Liberal caucus to 171 seats, one short of the 172 required for a majority in the House of Commons.

The shift comes ahead of three upcoming byelections, where the Liberals are widely considered favoured to win, contests that could determine whether the party secures a majority.

Speaking alongside Gladu at a press conference, Carney welcomed her to caucus, calling her a collaborative parliamentarian with significant private-sector and legislative experience.

“Marilyn has tremendous experience in business as an engineer, international business experience, and 10 years, four elections, of experience in Parliament,” Carney said. “One of the most collaborative Members of Parliament, working across party lines on important issues.”