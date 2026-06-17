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UPDATED: 'DISGRACEFUL': Smith rejects treaty chiefs' call for treason investigation

Chief Trevor Mercredi joined by other Treaty 8 First Nations chiefs speaking to reporters.
Chief Trevor Mercredi joined by other Treaty 8 First Nations chiefs speaking to reporters. WS: Will Vasseur
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Rcmp
Abpoli
Referendum
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Rob Anderson
Abpol
treason
The Assembly of Treaty Chiefs of Treaty No. 6, Treaty No. 7 and Treaty No. 8
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