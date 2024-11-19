Trudeau says Randy is just dandy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has backed up embattled Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault, who has been caught lying, conspiring and allegedly consorting with drug smugglers. Speaking to reports at the G20 summit in Brazil on Tuesday, Trudeau said he has full confidence in Boissonnault, and believes his minister is handling allegations against him in an admirable manner. .WATCH: Poilievre calls for 'Other Randy' Boissonnault to resign, Boissonnault insists he 'never met that person'.“Minister Boissonnault has addressed these and will continue to answer directly for those,” said Trudeau, per Global News.“In the meantime, I’m happy that he is continuing to lead on issues around jobs and employment and represent Alberta in our government.”Tory leader Pierre Poilievre during Question Period Monday called for the prime minister to do the opposite, and fire Boissonnault..Randy Boissonnault connected to alleged cocaine smuggler.Boissonnault has blamed fraud allegations against him on his former business partner, Stephen Anderson. The pair’s medical supply company Global Health Imports (GHI) is facing lawsuits for claiming indigenous status to garner federal subsidies, when its owners were not indigenous.The MP has since claimed he actually is indigenous afterall, calling himself a “non-status adopted Cree.”Company text messages disclosed at a parliamentary committee repeatedly refers to a partner named “Randy” — MP Randy Boissonnault however has repeatedly claimed it wasn’t him.Rather, it was the “other Randy,” he insisted..Calls for Liberal MP Boissonnault to resign over indigenous heritage claim\n\n.No company records show an “other Randy” ever worked there.This week, further evidence revealed Boissonnault’s company was linked to a cocaine trafficking operation.Boissonnault resigned from his role at the company in 2021 after his cabinet appointment, but held on to his 50% share until June 2024..Liberal MP Boissonnault finally responds to fraud allegations, throws business partner under bus