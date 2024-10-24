Trudeau vows to lead into next election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday confirmed he plans to lead the Liberal party beyond October 28 and into the next election. Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet earlier in October gave Trudeau an ultimatum when his party voted against Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s non-confidence motion — pass two bills pertinent to Quebec’s interest before October 28, or face a snap election. And it comes after a raucus caucus meeting Wednesday that saw rebel MPs speak opening against him.Trudeau was asked during an immigration press conference if he plans to stay on as prime minister past October 28. “Yes,” replied Trudeau, staring back at the reporter with a completely straight face. Several seconds later, the prime minister repeats himself in French and grins at the reporter while his caucus members behind him laugh. “At what point do you shift from listening to doing something?” the reporter asked, adding Trudeau has kicked people out of his caucus before — would he do it again?The prime minister responded by criticizing the Conservatives. He repeated his talking points from Question Period the day before and began insisting being pro-life is “extreme right-wing” and accusing a Conservative member who conversed with constituents in public to have “dined with neo-Nazis.” Trudeau also criticized Poilievre for “refusing to get a security clearance” to read the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report that names spies on Parliament Hill. If Poilievre indeed underwent security screening and read the report, he would be gagged from speaking about it. “In the Liberal party, we talk amongst ourselves,” said Trudeau. “We share our perspectives. We’re open about our united desire to make sure Pierre Poilievre doesn’t cut services.”“So yeah, we’re going to have great conversations about the best way to take on Pierre Poilievre in the next election.”“But that’ll happen with me as leader.”