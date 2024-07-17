UPDATED: Trudeau’s national campaign director Jeremy Broadhurst quits

Jeremy Broadhurst, Liberal party national campaign director, reportedly quietly submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month. The news comes a day after NDP leader Jagmeet Singh pulled the two parties’ coalition agreement that has propped up the Liberal government since 2021. A snap election could be called at any time, with a federal election guaranteed by October 2025. Broadhurst has been a senior strategist for the Liberal Party for the entire time Trudeau has been in office and “played key roles” in securing Trudeau’s election wins in 2015, 2019, and 2021, according to Next Election. In 2023, he was named campaign director for the next election, but now he doesn’t think Trudeau is up for it this time around. He reportedly said someone who truly “felt” Trudeau has a shot at winning a fourth term should take the reins. A recent forecast based on Angus Reid polling estimated Trudeau's Liberals would win only 25 seats, a historic low, in the next federal election. Yet, Trudeau insists on running again. Multiple Liberal sources told the Toronto Star of Broadhurst’s resignation, the news of which reportedly “blindsided” Katie Telford, Trudeau’s chief of staff. One source said Broadhurst told Trudeau he was quitting because he didn’t believe the PM would win the next election. The resignation was so tightly kept mum that even senior staff and top caucus members weren’t told. Telford told the Star “your sources aren’t good” — but the chief of staff did not deny Broadhurt’s resignation. Liberal national director Azam Ishmael said Broadhurst “hasn’t” quit, but refused to say whether he tried to quit or would be leaving. The Star said it was not clear if Ishmael was aware of the news, and he avoided further calls. Broadhurst himself rejected calls from the publication for the last seven days. An official announcement is expected Thursday, where Broadhurst will reportedly say he wishes to spend more time with his family. The campaign director is supposed to have his last day late in September. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.