Trump cancels all meetings with Iran's Islamic regime, tells protestors 'help is on its way'

President Donald Trump has called off all meetings with Iran's Islamic regime until the "senseless killing of protestors" stops.He urged those on the streets from Tehran to Mashhad to "keep protesting," warning their oppressors "will pay a big price."."Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price."He went on to declare that the US has "cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS," and that "HELP IS ON ITS WAY.""MIGA!!!," Trump concluded.More to come...