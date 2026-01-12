Trump imposes 25% tariff on any nation doing business with Iran

President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on any nation that does business with the Islamic Republic of Iran.The move comes amid increased tensions between the two countries due to the Islamic regime's massacre of anti-ayatollah protestors.."Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"The United States government has vocally supported protestors, and warned the regime that it may be forced to resort to "very strong options" if diplomacy fails.Iran's biggest trade partners include China, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey, though a number of countries do business with the regime on a smaller scale — including Canada..Iran's Islamic regime 'ready for negotiations' with Trump but also 'prepared for war'.Regime leaders, in response, said they are "not seeking war but ... fully prepared for war."