Trump revokes Board of Peace invitation to Canada after Carney WEF speech

U.S. President Donald Trump says he has withdrawn an invitation to Prime Minister Mark Carney to join what he described as “the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled.”In a brief letter addressed to Carney, Trump wrote that the “Board of Peace” was rescinding its invitation for Canada to participate.“Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining,” Trump wrote, adding that the body would be “the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.”The letter, signed “Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America,” offered no explanation for the decision and did not clarify the nature, mandate, or membership of the so-called Board of Peace.The Prime Minister’s Office has not publicly responded to the letter.