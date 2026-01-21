UPDATED: Trump says ‘framework’ reached for Greenland deal after meeting with NATO chief in Davos

CALGARY — US President Donald Trump has said that a “framework” of a future deal on Greenland has been reached at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, after a meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.“Based upon a very productive meeting I have had with [Rutte], we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” Trump posted on Truth Social.“If consummated, it will be a great one for the United States of America and all NATO nations. Based upon this understanding, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.”The framework is said to involve mineral rights for the US in Greenland, as well as the Golden Dome (a proposed multi-layer missile defence system).Trump also added that he would not be imposing tariffs on Denmark and other European countries on Feb. 1.“It’s a deal that people jumped at, really fantastic for the USA, that gets everything we wanted, including especially real national security and international security,” Trump told reporters in Davos..Trump says Canada 'lives because of the United States'.The president was mum on details regarding the potential Greenland deal but promised to release more details soon, saying the timeline for the deal was “infinite.”“Additional discussions are being held concerning the Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations,” Trump said on Truth Social.Reacting to the news, Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said it was “positive” that the US president had ruled out an invasion but that Trump still appears to have plans for Greenland that Denmark does not share.“It is, in isolation, positive that it is being said that military force will not be used, but that does not make the problem go away,” Rasmussen said.“The challenge is still there.”