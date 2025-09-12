'WE GOT HIM': Charlie Kirk assassination suspect is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, father turns him in

A suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is in custody after the man’s father brought him to authorities.

President Donald Trump told Fox & Friends that the suspect was arrested after “somebody close to him” recognized the man in new footage released and alerted family and law enforcement.

Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, according to NBC News.

Robinson is a resident of Utah but not a student at the school where Kirk was shot.