'WE GOT HIM': Charlie Kirk assassination suspect is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, father turns him in

A suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is in custody after the man’s father brought him to authorities.
President Donald Trump told Fox & Friends that the suspect was arrested after “somebody close to him” recognized the man in new footage released and alerted family and law enforcement.
Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, according to NBC News.
Robinson is a resident of Utah but not a student at the school where Kirk was shot.
Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday while speaking to students at Utah Valley University. He was hit by sniper fire, with the shooter being on a roof 200 yards away.
Hours after the attack, new video emerged showing a man leaping from a rooftop near the scene.
The FBI had offered a $100,000 reward for information as investigators went through tips and surveillance video.
According to Trump, a person “very close” to Robinson saw the resemblance in the video, spoke to the man’s father and a US marshal, and helped arrange a surrender.
His father is a a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Department
“The person was involved with law enforcement but was a person of faith, a minister,” Trump said, adding that they “drove him to the police headquarters.”
Trump praised investigators for moving quickly from “absolutely nothing” to a suspect in custody.
“Everyone did a great job,” said Trump.
“I hope he gets the death penalty.”
Authorities have not announced charges.
Trump said the arrest occurred after 33 hours of intense searching, which was fueled by witness accounts and a rooftop video.
"We got him," said Utah Governor Spencer Cox at a press conference on Friday.
He said surveillance cameras at Utah Valley University captured a man later identified as Robinson arriving on campus in a grey Dodge Challenger around 8:29 a.m.
He was seen wearing a black hat with a white logo, a T-shirt, light shorts, and light-colored shoes, and was observed taking notes before the incident.
The investigation received a break when a family member told authorities that Robinson had privately confessed to the crime.
The family, who had grown concerned about his political behaviour, recalled a recent dinner conversation where Robinson expressed distaste for Kirk and his views.
The information was passed to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, then to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, and ultimately to the FBI.
Investigators later encountered Robinson in Washington County on Friday and noted he was dressed in clothing consistent with what was seen in the UVU footage.
Further evidence was obtained from Robinson’s roommate, who showed investigators Discord messages linked to Robinson.
Screenshots of the conversations taken by police allegedly showed Robinson discussing retrieving a rifle from a drop point, hiding it in a bush wrapped in a towel, and mentioning a scope and engraved bullets.
Messages also indicated that Robinson had changed outfits after leaving the weapon.
Authorities say the case remains under investigation, and they have not released details on potential charges.
The rifle was later recovered, and investigators said they discovered casings with multiple inscriptions.
“One fired casing was marked with the letters and symbols: ‘OWO what’s this?’ Three other fired casings were engraved with the words: ‘Hey fascist! Catch!’ followed by an up arrow, right arrow, and three down arrows,” Cox stated.
“An unfired casing bore the phrase: ‘Oh Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Ciao, Ciao,’ referencing the Italian anti-fascist anthem. Another unfired casing carried the message: ‘If you read this, you are gay LMAO.’”
Cox emphasized that collaboration between agencies and assistance from the public were crucial to the investigation.
“We are indebted to law enforcement across the state who have worked seamlessly together — local law enforcement, state law enforcement, and our federal partners with the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” he said.
“We’re grateful for everyone who worked together in such a short amount of time to find this person and to bring justice. I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson, who did the right thing in this case and were able to bring him into law enforcement as well.”
He emphasized the reaction to the assassination in Utah saying he was proud of how people in his state reacted.
"There was no rioting...there was no violence," he stated.
"There were there were vigils and prayers and people coming together to and that, ladies and gentlemen, I believe, is the answer to this."
FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI was “honoured and proud to stand here today [and] bring justice to Charlie Kirk.
“In 33 hours, we have made historic progress for Charlie... This investigation is a testament to the dedication of good law enforcement.
“To Charlie, rest now, brother, and I’ll see you in Valhalla.”
The governor concluded that this feels like a watershed moment in American history. The question he said is, what kind of moment will it be?
"Is this the end of a dark chapter in our history or the beginning of a darker chapter in our history?"