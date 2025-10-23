BREAKING: Trump terminates 'all trade negotiations' with Canada over Ontario anti-tariff advert

Donald Trump announced Thursday night that the United States has terminated "all trade negotiations" with Canada.The president said his decision was made response to an advertisement put out by the Ontario government featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs.."The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A."He went on to declared that, "based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.".The Reagan Institute claimed the ad used "selective audio and video" of the former president's speech, and "misrepresented the Presidential Radio Address." It also noted that Ontario did not ask for permission, and that as such, it is "reviewing its legal options.".This is the ad in question.