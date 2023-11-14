BREAKING: Two Calgary brothers, one 14, face charges in broad daylight shooting at Calgary mall

Two brothers are in police custody with charges pending after a shooting incident unfolded in Marlborough Park yesterday, leaving one man dead, and two others injured. The violence took place in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 St. N.E. at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday.Police officers rushed to the scene where they discovered a deceased man and a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The surviving victims were swiftly transported to the hospital, where they currently remain in stable condition.Police say the surviving pair were accompanying the dead man, but it's unclear whether or not they were targetted.The incident prompted an immediate and extensive response from officers across the Calgary Police Service (CPS). Witnesses on the scene provided crucial information, including a description of the suspects and their getaway vehicle, a black truck. Patrol officers, in a bid to mitigate public and officer safety risks, utilized HAWCS to track the speeding black truck in northeast and southeast Calgary. The pursuit led to the truck's abandonment in the parking lot of Chinook Centre on Macleod Tr. S.W.The suspects, subsequently identified as two brothers aged 14 and 18, fled from the abandoned truck to two residences situated in the 3200 and 3400 block of 30A Avenue S.E. Police successfully contained the residences, taking multiple individuals into custody. Charges against the two brothers are pending and further details will be disclosed once formal charges are laid.An autopsy, scheduled for November 15, will confirm the victim's identity, marking the 18th homicide of the year.Investigators are linking this incident to ongoing organized crime conflicts in Calgary, engaging resources from the Organized Crime and Offender Management Section to suppress and prevent potential retaliatory attacks.Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS Homicide Unit commended the collaboration between Calgarians and the police in addressing gun violence. "Organized-crime-related homicides are historically the most difficult cases to solve and because of the quick action from citizens and our police officers, charges are pending," he said.And he said while young offenders have been involved in crime before, having a 14-year-old arrested takes it to "a very serious and concerning level."In response to the incident's impact on the community, the Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) and District 4 Community Resources Officers have been deployed to the area surrounding the Trans Canada Centre. They will support and engage with businesses and citizens affected by the shooting. Those in need can reach VAST at 403-428-8398 or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828.The investigation is ongoing, with officers continuing to search the residences in the 3200 and 3400 block of 30A Avenue S.E. The police are appealing to the public for dashcam footage related to the incident. Specifically, they are seeking footage of suspicious vehicles, individuals, or activities in the areas surrounding the Trans Canada Centre, Chinook Centre, and the 3200 to 3400 block of 30A Ave. S.E. during the specified time frames.