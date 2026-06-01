Two 'Calgary men' charged in South Asian community extortion case

Two more Calgary men have been charged as police continue cracking down on a widespread extortion campaign targeting members of the city’s South Asian community.The Calgary Police Service (CPS) announced Monday that Sandeep Singh, 30, and Amandeep Mallhi, 39, are each facing one count of extortion and one count of possession of proceeds of crime.The charges stem from an investigation launched after a northeast Calgary business owner reported receiving threats on May 5. According to police, an unknown individual demanded money and threatened to shoot the victim, along with friends and family members, if the demands were not met.The business, located in the Saddle Ridge neighbourhood, contacted police, prompting an immediate investigation by the CPS Organized Crime & Offender Management (OCOM) Section.On May 28, investigators arrested four men and executed a search warrant at a residence in the 0-100 block of Saddlestone Way N.E. Two of those men have now been charged.Both Singh and Mallhi are scheduled to appear in court on Monday..“These latest charges are a direct result of focused, coordinated and proactive police work,” said Supt. Jeff Bell of the CPS Criminal Operations and Intelligence Division.“Each arrest reinforces our commitment to protecting Calgarians and sends a clear message to those involved in these crimes. Extortion will not be tolerated in our city and those responsible will be pursued, arrested and held accountable for their actions.”Police say the extortion series began in April 2025 and has resulted in 46 reported incidents across Calgary. Nineteen of those incidents involved shootings targeting homes, businesses or vehicles.To date, 14 individuals have been charged with a combined 54 criminal offences connected to the investigation.The CPS said it continues to work with the Canada Border Services Agency and other law enforcement partners as the investigation remains ongoing.Police are asking anyone with information about the extortion incidents to come forward. Tips can be provided by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.Authorities also urged anyone who becomes a victim of extortion not to pay money and to contact police immediately.Calgary police credited community members for assisting investigators and said a dedicated email address, extortion@calgarypolice.ca, remains available for individuals wishing to share information directly with investigators.