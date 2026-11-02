Two charged in murder of 11-year-old Burnaby boy reported missing in 2025

Two Burnaby residents have been charged in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy who disappeared more than a year ago, triggering an extensive police investigation that eventually led to the discovery of his remains.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Monday that 51-year-old Branko Bijelic has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains in the death of Kai Pavlovic.Sarah Bijelic, 46, also of Burnaby, has been charged with one count of manslaughter.The charges follow a lengthy investigation that began September 26, 2025, when Burnaby RCMP received a request to check on Kai's well-being.Police said the boy was last known to be living with his family in Burnaby.Despite several days of searching and investigative efforts, officers were unable to locate him.The case was subsequently classified as a high-risk missing person investigation and transferred to the Burnaby RCMP Serious Crimes Unit.Over the following months, investigators pursued numerous leads and examined information provided by family members and members of the public.On June 25, 2026, IHIT took over the investigation, working alongside Burnaby RCMP investigators to determine what happened to the missing child.The investigation eventually led police to discover Kai's remains.Authorities have not disclosed where the remains were found or the circumstances surrounding the boy's death..On October 30, IHIT investigators arrested Branko Bijelic.The BC Prosecution Service subsequently approved charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains against him, along with a manslaughter charge against Sarah Bijelic.Police have not disclosed the relationship between the accused and the victim.IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong described the investigation as a heartbreaking case for everyone involved.“It is with heavy hearts that we share this update in the investigation into Kai’s death,” Fong said.“There are no words to accurately express the sadness surrounding the circumstances.”Fong acknowledged the impact the investigation has had on the Burnaby community and thanked residents who assisted police.“We recognize the concern this investigation has caused within the community, and our thoughts are with Kai’s loved ones and those affected by this tragedy,” she said.“We thank the public for their assistance and for coming forward with information.”Investigators also credited Burnaby RCMP, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service for their work on the case.Fong said the arrests and charges represent a significant development following more than a year of investigative work.“The laying of charges marks a significant milestone following more than a year of investigation,” she said.“While this is an important development, our work continues as the case moves through the prosecution process.”Police said no further details will be released because the matter is now before the courts.