Two children found dead inside Jeep in Calgary intersection; man in custody

CALGARY — Two children under 10 years old have been found dead inside a Jeep in a northwest Calgary intersection.Police have reportedly taken a man into custody.The drama is happening now at 14 St. and John Laurie Blvd. N.W. where a Jeep is covered in a tarp in the intersection.Homicide detectives have taken over the case.“There is no active threat to public safety,” police said to CTV.“This is an active situation, and more details will be provided when available."“Please give our members room to work.”Police later issued a release on the situation."We understand this incident is deeply upsetting, and will greatly impact the families and loved ones of the children, their communities and our entire city. Our Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) is a free service offered to victims and witnesses of crime or tragedy. If you or if someone you know is in need of support, the Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) is here to help." VAST: 403-428-8398For more information, visit: https://www.calgarypolice.ca/about-us/our-people/victim-assistance-support-team.html