Two Edmonton junior high students charged after using AI to create child sexual images of classmates

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged after allegedly using artificial intelligence software to create child sexual exploitation images of their female classmates at an Edmonton junior high school.ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit laid the charges on June 1, 2027. The boys face counts of making and possessing child sexual exploitation material as well as voyeurism.Police allege the boys took non-consensual photos of the girls at school and pulled additional images from their social media accounts, then used AI tools to sexualize them. Several students were victimized. The school is not being named to protect the victims’ identities, and the investigation remains ongoing.A teacher alerted police in late March 2026 after students complained. The Edmonton Police Service Child Protection Section and the Zebra Child & Youth Advocacy Centre assisted in the probe, with the Saffron Centre also supporting victims.This marks the second school-related case involving AI and child sexual exploitation material investigated by ICE. In December 2025, a Calgary high school student was charged for similar offences targeting girls at multiple Calgary-area high schools.Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.ALERT is a provincial agency funded by the Alberta government that brings together specialized law enforcement resources to combat serious and organized crime.