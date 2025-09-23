Two Edmonton teachers charged in child exploitation case

Two Edmonton men, including a high school teacher and a home-based music teacher, have been charged with child sexual exploitation-related offences.Katz Dawson, 36, who taught at Lillian Osborne High School, faces charges of possessing and accessing child pornography. Allan Nelson, 32, who offered music lessons from his home-based business Fiddle & Fugue, has been charged with the same offences.Although the investigation relates to online activity, both men held positions of trust and authority. ICE is urging anyone with information about the case to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.The men shared an Edmonton residence that was searched by ICE on September 11, following a tip from the RCMP’s National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children about child sexual abuse materials being shared on the social media app Kik. Computers and other devices were seized and analyzed, leading to the discovery of the illegal material. Nelson was charged on September 16 and Dawson on September 18.Both men have been released under court-imposed conditions, including a prohibition on contact with anyone under 16.The ALERT program, funded by the Alberta government, combines the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources to target serious and organized crime.