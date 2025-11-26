UPDATED: Two U.S. National Guard members shot in a targeted attack near White House

Two members of the U.S. National Guard were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.The BBC is reporting that there is a third wounded man — believed to be the shooter. Officials have told reporters that the suspect came around a corner and opened fire on the victims. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said on Twitter the two Guardsmen were killed in the attack. He later retracted that statement. D.C. police say one man is in custody and there are currently no other suspects. The area of the shooting is secured. Officials have said that the motive of the shooting is currently unknown, but Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, called it a "targeted attack."World Source News reported on X at 1:17 p.m. that the White House is currently on lockdown. President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the shooting."The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," he tweeted.Trump has asked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to send 500 additional National Guard members to Washington following the incident. .CBS reported approximately 10 to 15 shots were fired.