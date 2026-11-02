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BREAKING: U of T Mississauga orders shelter-in-place over police activity at student residence

University cites “active threat” at McLuhan Court as Peel police respond with heavy presence and helicopter.
University of Toronto Mississauga Campus
University of Toronto Mississauga CampusWikimedia Commons
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Ontario
Public Safety
University Of Toronto
Mississauga
Active Shooter