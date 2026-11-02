BREAKING: U of T Mississauga orders shelter-in-place over police activity at student residence

TORONTO — The University of Toronto issued a shelter-in-place order for its Mississauga campus Monday night after receiving reports of police activity at a student residence, with some university messaging describing the situation as an “active threat.”The alert went out around 9:30 p.m. for McLuhan Court Residence at 3330 Residence Rd. University officials said emergency responders were on scene and directed people on campus to shelter in place, secure doors, and follow instructions from police, campus safety, or security personnel. The school indicated alerts would continue every 30 minutes until police deemed the area safe.Peel Regional Police had not issued a public statement as of late Monday evening. Social media posts and student reports described a significant police presence, including officers with long guns drawn and what appeared to be tactical units. A Peel police helicopter was reported circling the area.The Varsity, the University of Toronto’s student newspaper, noted speculation on Reddit that the incident involved someone “shooting at officers,” along with photos of an armed officer and claims of SWAT and ambulance presence. Those claims remain unverified; no official confirmation of shots fired, injuries, arrests, or a suspect description has been released at the time of this publication.Students and staff were advised to monitor the university’s official UTAlert system and campus status page for updates.Police say that the situation is "contained."