CALGARY — It was a clean sweep for the unity ticket at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting, where UCP members elected eight candidates who backed the slate.UCP board CFO Jack Redekop was re-elected to his position, as was vice-president of membership Patrick Malkin.Joe Friesenhan took vice-president of policy and governance. Sariah Seaborn was elected southern regional director, while Le Bo defeated incumbent Brad LaForge to become Calgary regional director.Abigail Schimke retained her position as central regional director, defeating Zane Novak and Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe..UCP board candidate questions authority to remove constituency association presidents over referendum pledge.Bobbi Menard also won re-election, defeating challenger David Mayoh, while Bruce Dyck defeated incumbent Mark Hunter and challenger Keith Plowman.Speaking to reporters just after the results were announced, Finance Minister Jason Nixon called it “a big moment for the United Conservative Party.”“There's been a lot of questions that I know that have been outside of the Conservative world about whether or not there was unity within this party,” Nixon said.“What I think is clear today is that the United Conservative Party has voted, our members have voted for a board that is focused on unity, focused on being behind Danielle Smith, who is the leader of this party, and are ready to go fight Naheed Nenshi.”Le Bo, also echoed Nixon’s message of unity telling the Western Standard he supported “Premier Smith’s needs” and that was the main reason he had wanted to run for the board.“I'm looking for the unity [in] our party, which I see today,” he said..Scott, who was a prominent supporter of Alberta independence leading up the October referendum said he wasn’t surprised the every single one of the candidates that pushed the unity message were elected. “We watched dozens of buses roll in with people who came in and voted not knowing why they were there, just with a piece of paper in their hand. This is a real kick in the nuts,” Scott told the Western Standard. “This is a grassroots party, and I truly believe that if the grassroots spoke and showed up and agreed to work together for common cause, that we could do that, and that's not the case.”