CALGARY — A resolution put forward by members of the United Conservative Party to discontinue the practice of land acknowledgements by the Alberta government and all publicly funded institutions has passed.The motion, passed at the UCP’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Calgary on Saturday, was brought forward by the constituency associations of Highwood, Edmonton-Gold Bar, Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Sherwood Park and Calgary-South East.Proponents of the policy argued that land acknowledgements, which have become increasingly common in schools, municipalities, government agencies and other settings, risked creating social divisions.However, the resolution is not binding on the government.“Many Albertans view these statements as performative, politically compelled, and unnecessarily humiliating, particularly when citizens are repeatedly reminded that they are ‘guests’ or ‘settlers’ in their own country regardless of how many generations their families have lived, worked, and contributed to Alberta,” the policy resolution read.“This practice fosters resentment and social division by implying differing levels of belonging or legitimacy among Albertans.”.UCP says Alberta has 'no plans' to change abortion policy.The motion prompted considerable debate on the convention floor, with some members warning the policy could hurt the UCP’s electoral prospects and damage relationships with indigenous communities.“We want to win the next election, and this policy will hurt us, especially in the city ridings we need to win, not help us. I understand the rationale behind it, but I believe it won't get us any more votes, and we will lose votes if this is adopted,” John Bennet of Spruce Grove said.“Just say no. This is not a hill we want to die on. We can't afford another NDP government.”One female delegate who supported the motion said land acknowledgements portrayed the land as “stolen.”“The land [was conquered],” she said.“This whole land acknowledgement is not necessary, and it also picks up jealousy as well.”Stephen Buffalo, president and CEO of the Indian Resource Council of Canada, spoke in favour of continuing land acknowledgements, saying they “recognized the history before Alberta.”.Smith says constituency association presidents confused about referendum pledge.“When First Nations do good, municipalities do well. Municipalities do well, our provinces do as well,” Buffalo said.“They're better partners than they are adversaries, both the nations. We need to continue to work together.”He referred to the message of unity that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and BC Premier Lorne Doerkson shared at the convention on Friday night.“This will create unity if we get rid of this resolution,” Buffalo stated.“So I'm asking everyone, please vote no right now.”At a press conference earlier in the day, Smith told reporters she believed in free speech and said proponents of land acknowledgements felt “very strongly about them.”“I don't want to interfere with people who feel very strongly that they want to to to make those statements,” she said, adding that her government had not made them mandatory.“I think that's the way that you have the balance: is that you allow those who want to express themselves in that way to do so, and you don't make it mandatory.”