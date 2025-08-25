UCP to ask Albertans about nuclear power

Alberta’s government is launching a public engagement process to explore nuclear energy as part of the province’s future electricity mix. The initiative invites Albertans, iondigenous communities and industry to share their views on how nuclear power could meet growing energy needs.As part of the first phase, an expert panel will engage with communities across Alberta and oversee a public survey to help shape a nuclear energy roadmap. The panel is chaired by Affordability and Utilities Parliamentary Secretary Chantelle de Jonge and includes five members with experience in industry, academia and indigenous government..Officials say nuclear energy could provide safe, reliable, emissions-free power while supporting decarbonization goals, enhancing grid reliability, creating jobs and powering energy-intensive industries. Premier Danielle Smith said the engagement allows Albertans to “have a real voice in shaping our future, while positioning our province to lead the way in innovative, responsible energy development.”Nathan Neudorf, minister of affordability and utilities, emphasized that exploring nuclear energy is intended to ensure “affordability and reliability remain at the heart of our system” as demand grows..The Nuclear Energy Development survey is open online until Sept. 25, with additional input being sought through an online request for information until Oct. 25.Engagement activities, including in-person meetings with municipalities, industry and Indigenous communities, are expected to continue into 2026.George Christidis, president and CEO of the Canadian Nuclear Association, praised the plan, saying nuclear energy is ready to meet Alberta’s growing needs and called the government’s approach “forward-thinking leadership in exploring nuclear’s ability to provide a secure and prosperous energy future.”