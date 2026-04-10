University of Ottawa lockdown triggered by reported violent incident

TORONTO — The University of Ottawa ordered a lockdown at its main campus Friday following what it described as a “violent incident.”An alert issued shortly after 5 p.m. through the university’s emergency notification system instructed those on campus to “get inside a building immediately,” and to “take cover and remain silent until authorities instruct otherwise.”.The alert also advised individuals to be prepared to respond if confronted by a potential threat, stating they should “run, hide or, if your life is in imminent danger, defend yourself by any means necessary until you can get away.”Ottawa police said they were investigating what they described as a “suspicious incident” in the area of Nicholas Street and Laurier Avenue.Police added that there were no reports of injuries at the time of the alert.It was not immediately clear what prompted the lockdown. Authorities have not released further details.