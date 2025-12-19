UPDATED: US Justice Department begins releasing Epstein files, photos of Michael Jackson, Clinton

The US Department of Justice has released a new batch of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, making thousands of pages of records publicly available online. .The release includes four sets of files, among them photographs of Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as heavily redacted grand jury materials and other investigative records.The release also includes photographs showing Epstein with several prominent public figures, including former US president Bill Clinton, entertainer Michael Jackson, and veteran broadcaster Walter Cronkite..These include photos of Epstein’s residences, massage tables and sex toys, a photo lineup featuring Epstein, brochures for a Miami strip club, and several images of women whose faces have been redacted by the Justice Department.Many of the files are sexual and graphic in nature. In numerous photographs, Epstein and Maxwell are clearly visible, while the faces of other individuals — many believed to be potential victims or third parties — have been blacked out to protect their identities..Other photos that were unveiled showed a young Prince Andrew laying across the laps of several women whose faces are redacted as well as a photo of the prince's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, former Duchess of York. .One of the documents uncovered shows that Epstein brought a 14-year-old girl to Mar-a-Lago and asked President Trump, “This is a good one, right?” Trump then nodded and smiled in agreement..The documents also contain a wide range of images and materials recovered during the investigation.The DOJ cautioned that the disclosure is incomplete, stating it will not meet a previously announced Friday deadline to release all remaining records.Officials cited the sheer volume of material and the need for extensive redactions to safeguard victims’ privacy as reasons for the delay.