UPDATED: Vancouver Filipino festival massacre suspect deemed fit to stand trial

The suspect in the Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival massacre has been found fit to stand trial.Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, faces 11 counts of murder and 31 counts of attempted murder after allegedly driving his vehicle through the crowded Filipino street party in Vancouver on April 26. Appearing via video at Vancouver Provincial Court on Wednesday, Lo was informed by Judge Reginald Harris that his case will go to trial. The reasons behind the decision, as well as evidence presented by expert witnesses, are subject to a publication ban. Harris is set to rule on Thursday whether the ban will be lifted..Psychiatrists testify in hearing to determine whether Vancouver Filipino festival massacre suspect fit to stand trial.The Vancouver Police Department previously noted that Lo had a "significant history" of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to mental health, and confirmed that he had "contact" with police on April 25, one day before the attack..REVEALED: Suspect in horrific Vancouver Filipino festival attack was 'on extended leave' from hospital.Sgt. Steve Addison noted, however, that the interaction "was not criminal in nature," and "did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required.".Victims of horrific Vancouver Filipino festival attack identified, fundraisers launched.Eleven people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of the attack. Of the latter group, many are still recovering in hospital.A number of fundraisers were launched to help the families of those impacted.More to come...