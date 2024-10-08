BREAKING: Vancouver police launch investigation into Monday anti-Israel rally

The Vancouver Police Department has launched an investigation into the actions of those who took to the streets to celebrate the one year anniversary of the October 7 massacre.Footage of the event will be analyzed to determine whether any of the demonstrators engaged in criminal activity. ."Recent protests marking the October 7 anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel have included acts that many in our community find intolerable, offensive, and unsafe," the VPD wrote in a statement, acknowledging that while "the fundamental freedom of expression is guaranteed to everyone in Canada under Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms," the force has a "responsibility to uphold the rule of law by providing safe, lawful, and peaceful environments for people to exercise these rights."Among the acts that will be investigated are "people burning a Canadian flag, making inflammatory comments about various nations, including our own, and expressing solidarity with terrorist groups.""Burning materials in any crowded place could damage property or endanger others, and anyone who breaks the law is subject to arrest and charges," the VPD noted. "We have heard from community members, and others, who are deeply offended. We are conducting an investigation into the actions of protesters to determine if criminal offences occurred.".Western Standard footage of the event has gone viral, and caught the attention of political leaders. In one clip, an anti-Israel demonstrator declared, "we are Hezbollah and we are Hamas.".Numerous flags were burned as the crowd cheered.More to come...