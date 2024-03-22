WATCH: Princess Kate has cancer

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton on Friday said she is fighting cancer. Middleton has been out of the public eye since Christmas Day, with endless speculation online about what could have happened to her that would explain this long and unusual absence. A video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media pages shows Middleton, who does not look like her usual self, sitting on a park bench explaining what she has been through the last few months. “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in January in London, and at the time it was thought it was not cancerous. The surgery was successful, however tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” said Middleton. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventable chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.” “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to manage this appropriately for the sake of our young family. Middleton thanked her “fantastic medical team” who took “great care” of her and said it has taken a significant amount of time to break the news to her and Prince William’s kids. She said “William has been a great source of comfort and reassurance.” “Now as a family, we need time and space while I complete my treatment.”“I look forward to being back when I am able.” Middleton did not disclose what kind of cancer she has. .King Charles and Queen Camilla have been informed of their “beloved daughter-in-law’s” cancer diagnosis, according to the Daily Mail, which reported Charles visited Kate in hospital for a few hours on Friday. Buckingham Palace said King Charles and Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."Charles himself was diagnosed with cancer following prostate treatment in January. Prior to his hospitalization he said it was something he has “in common with thousands of men each year," Buckingham Palace has not confirmed what kind of cancer Charles has either. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the Princess of Wales a “full and speedy recovery.”“My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time. The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery,” said Sunak. “She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”“I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready.”Since Charles’ diagnosis, it has been Camilla appearing at royal engagements, completing 13 events solo. She is now reportedly passing the responsibility to the Prince of Wales and Princess Anne.