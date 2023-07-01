Yet another beer company has chosen yet another social media influencer to promote its product, but America’s oldest independently owned brewery, Yuengling, appears to know exactly who their customers are.
Frerking has played at both Southern Illinois and Incarnate Ward during college and is now a professional golfer at Backswing Golf Events.
“BackSwing Golf Events™ is a group of lady professional golfers who bring something unique and fun, to corporate and charity golf events. What separates BackSwing from other on course activities is the experience we bring to the course. The players will love the interaction and the challenge against our pros! Our energy is contagious and your players will be talking about it for years to come!” says their website.
In celebration of its anniversary, the brewery is embracing patriotism now more than ever, especially in the wake of the Bud Light mess, says Debbie Yuengling, the employee engagement and culture manager.
“It’s our story,” Yuengling told FOX Business this week. “We have a story that nobody else has. We’re America’s oldest brewery, six generations and we’re super excited and proud about it.”
“We’re very lucky,” added sister Wendy Yuengling. “We’re sixth-generation in a family business, and we get to work side by side with our dad which not many family companies can say.”
Outkick Sports (outkick.com) says “Yuengling just took Bud Light to the range and sent the embattled brew flying into oblivion,” adding it’s “the driving range.”
“On the same week Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth got dragged for toeing the line on CBS when asked about the Mulvaney disaster, Yuengling picked up the phone and sent Madi to the driving range,” reports Outkick Sports.
“It's blond vs. blond,” writes Brodigan on Louder with Crowder.com. “Dylan Mulvaney vs Madi Frerking in a beer influencer (battle).”
“Mulvaney is hurt and upset that no one from Bud Light called to check up on him and/or her as a response to Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth breaking his public silence on the brewhaha by not addressing the issue.”
Brodigan says “Yuengling didn't sign Madi in response to the Dylan debacle.”
“While Bud Light hitched its wagon to Dylan Mulvaney, Yuengling is giving us Madi Frerking,” says Outkick Sports.
