Brain Fox, the man accused of waving a Nazi flag at the Freedom Convoy, has filed a $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against his accuser. Ontario law restricts libel claims if allegations, even if untrue, “relate to a matter of public interest.”

“Every legal avenue will be pursued,” Fox, a Toronto publicist, said in a statement. Fox and his employer Enterprise Canada filed the claim in Ontario Superior Court, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

I am sure the Convoy Lawyer has more evidence than a single witness. Enterprise was bated and they took it. Now Enterprise will be forced to withdraw the claims, once they see pictures and video of Fox at the event. LOL. Enterprise will need to withdrawal their claim, or see it through and let all the evidence come out in court. Either way, in the court of public opinion,

Enterprise will be deemed guilty. I love it.

So Brian Fox and Enterprise will open up their books in discovery, to file this suit? It will be interesting to see how much Canadian taxpayer money has found its way into their accounts?

I cant understand why all the hoopla, according to the liberals those Na@* are all hero's and we should keep sending them billions of your tax dollars

Hmmm, there were a long list of frivolous allegations and accusations made against many members of the truckers . . .

