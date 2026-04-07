Bridger's proposed pipeline could reshape Canadian oil exports to US refineries

CALGARY — A proposed pipeline to move Canadian oil into the United States is taking shape with a significantly larger capacity than first advertised, as developers look to expand export options and tap into growing demand south of the border.According to Reuters, Bridger Pipeline’s project would cost roughly $2 billion and eventually carry more than 1 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) from the US-Canada border to Wyoming.Initial plans filed in January with Montana regulators outlined a smaller system capable of transporting about 550,000 bpd of crude from near the border in Phillips County through eastern Montana and into Wyoming.But updated filings submitted in late March show a much more ambitious proposal. The 36-inch pipeline would stretch nearly 650 miles (1,050 km) and ultimately handle up to 1.13 million bpd, though it is expected to begin operations at roughly half that level.The bulk of construction would take place in Montana, where about 435 miles of pipeline would be installed at a projected cost of $1.96 billion. Developers say the route would largely follow existing pipeline corridors to limit environmental disruption and new land use.Industry analysts suggest the project could exceed typical throughput expectations for pipelines of its size. .HARDING: Canada’s self-inflicted economic stagnation — how killing pipelines costs trillions.Plainview Energy Analytics noted that batching lighter crude could allow volumes to climb well above the roughly 800,000 bpd usually associated with heavier oil on similar systems.While the application focuses on transporting Canadian crude, project maps indicate potential connections into the Bakken shale region, opening the door to additional supply from North Dakota.“This optionality positions the project for potential future expansion beyond 550,000 bpd and creates the possibility of a new competitive egress option for Bakken shippers,” said Matthew Lewis, founder of Plainview Energy Analytics.The project is also being viewed as a possible partner to efforts by canadian firm South Bow to revive portions of the cancelled Keystone XL pipeline, a long-contentious cross-border project that has faced years of political and regulatory hurdles.If approved by US President Donald Trump and paired with new connections to major refining hubs, analysts say the combined infrastructure could increase Canadian crude exports into the United States by more than 12%.However, further buildout would be required. The proposed terminus in Guernsey, Wyoming is not considered a major refining centre, meaning additional pipelines would be needed to move oil to key markets such as Cushing, Oklahoma, Patoka, Illinois, and the US Gulf Coast.