News

Bridle Path family identified in violent home invasion

Toronto police continue searching for three masked suspects after a CEO, his wife and their two daughters were shot and attacked inside their home.
CEO David Morton, his wife Doriana Zohil-Morton, and their adult daughters Maggie and Cristina Zohil-Morton
CEO David Morton, his wife Doriana Zohil-Morton, and their adult daughters Maggie and Cristina Zohil-MortonComposition made using photos from macsuites.ca
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Ontario
Crime
Toronto
Bridle Path
Public Saftey