Bridle Path family identified in violent home invasion

TORONTO — The family attacked in a violent early-morning home invasion in the Bridle Path has been identified as real estate CEO David Morton, his wife Doriana Zohil-Morton, and their adult daughters Maggie and Cristina Zohil-Morton.Toronto police have not publicly identified the victims, consistent with their practice of not naming crime victims. The Toronto Star claimed that it had independently confirmed the identities. The attack occurred around 3:43 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Hyde Park Cir., near Bayview Ave. and Lawrence Ave. E. Inspector Kristy Smith of the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad said three masked suspects armed with handguns and a hammer forced entry through a rear door. They demanded valuables. A struggle followed. The suspects fired their guns multiple times. One victim was struck with a hammer.Morton, 75, and one daughter were shot in the leg; the other daughter was shot under her arm. Doriana Zohil-Morton, president of THE MAC Group, was attacked with the hammer. Two of the four remain in hospital with life-altering injuries, while the rest of the family suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The MAC Group is a family-owned Toronto company involved in real estate, corporate housing, relocation services and Caribbean villa rentals. Morton is listed as CEO on the company website. Doriana Zohil-Morton is president and broker of record for MAC Real Estate Services. Their daughters also work with the businesses; Cristina is listed as founder of Zohil-Morton Law, an immigration practice.At the time of this publication, no arrests had been made. Police said the investigation is active and ongoing, and that anyone with information should contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers..Masked suspects shoot father and daughters in Toronto home invasion