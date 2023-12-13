BRIE-LIEVE IT: Doritos launches cheese-flavoured liquor

Bet you can't drink just one.For the descerning chip lover, Doritos is set to launch a cheese-flavoured liquor, coming in at 42% proof.A limited-edition 750-milliliter bottle of Nacho Cheese Spirit went on sale Wednesday on Empirical’s website for $65, with delivery dates scheduled for January 2024, the New York Post reported Tuesday.But there's bad news for Canadian chip lovers, only select New York and California markets are expected to carry the liquor.“Empirical is an ‘uncategorized’ spirits company, so it allows us the freedom to experiment with really interesting flavors and not have to be stuck in a gin box or tequila box or whiskey box,” distiller and CEO Lars Williams said in the release.“And we can take something that has a unique and amazing flavor, like Doritos, and evolve it into something completely new.” “Double Triangle Margarita,” “Mary Mary” and “Red Bag Old Fashioned," are three of the drink recipies being offered up by Doritos.